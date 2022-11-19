Letter: Thanks for support in campaign Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

It was an honor to represent the Democratic Party as the candidate for Minnesota House. Although we came up short, I had a great time and learned so much. Rep. Peggy Bennett will be returning to St Paul for the next legislative session in St. Paul. I wish her good luck.

I have many people to thank. At every step of this campaign, and there were lots of steps, my volunteers inspired me. People gave of their time and talents to write postcards, door knock, march in parades, phone call, text, plan events, put up signs and donate money. I can’t thank all of you enough.

And I thank everyone who voted for me and the other Democrats. We may have come up short locally, but our efforts and votes helped the other candidates at the state level win office. We can be very proud of that. Minnesota remains in thoughtful, capable hands, and democracy triumphed.

Email newsletter signup

I plan to continue to fight for the values we share: making sure our kids get a quality public education, working families get the support they need to thrive, our communities get the funding they need with LGA and bonding money, policies are put in place to deal with climate change, people’s right to vote is guaranteed, and women’s reproductive rights are protected. These are our Democratic values. I hope you will join me and stay in the fight.

Mary Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea