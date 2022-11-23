Letter: Thanks to the organizations that support veterans Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

I wish this letter be a thank you.

As a veteran of Vietnam War, I was, along with other veterans, invited on Veterans Day to be fed by the organizations I will list. My wife was also invited.

For breakfast, Hy-Vee and its staff served, with smiles on their faces, a tremendous breakfast. It was very good and enjoyed in the company of other veterans.

For lunch, after the ceremony at the courthouse, at American Legion Post 56 we were served a delicious meal after a talk and thanks by Legion Cmdr. Ole Olson. The servers were Legion Riders. Again, meal was good and enjoyable.

At 5:30 p.m., a supper was served at the Moose Club. Again, meal was good and enjoyable.

What a privilege it is to live in Albert Lea and have these organizations appreciate the veterans and treat them well. The organizations do much for our youth and elderly also and I know it is appreciated by them also.

Again, thanks to Hy-Vee, Legion Post 56 and the Moose Club. If you can, keep it up and know it is appreciated.

Bill Danielsen

Albert Lea