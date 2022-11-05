Letter: There are good Republicans and good Democrats Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Last night I heard a candidate for governor say the attack on Paul Pelosi was a joke. Is this what the Republican Party has come to — beating people up or killing to get elected?

I am not a Republican or Democrat, but I am an Independent voter and I am disappointed the way Congress did not condone what happened. It is lucky Speaker Pelosi was not there or we would probably be hearing about a funeral, which most Republicans would be cheering. Last week a friend (at least I thought he was a friend) wrote about don’t vote Democrat, but he is mistaken. I know good Republicans and I know good Democrats and everybody bleeds red blood.

Think how you vote and do not make a mistake.

Les Anderson

Albert Lea