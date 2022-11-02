Letter: Trump supporters give him a pass Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Do you remember what people who voted for Trump told you why they were going to vote for Trump? It sounds ridiculous now, I heard many times that their reason was that he wasn’t a politician. In recent times we haven’t had a president more political than Trump. Trump said he was going to make America great again. I don’t know anyone who didn’t think America wasn’t already great. If you don’t know when America will not be great, I will tell you. That will be when people quit risking their lives to get here. I find it amazing the number of people who voted for Trump twice and would vote for him again if he gets the chance to run. There is no doubt in my mind that Trump is a clone of Charlie Manson. Charlie ordered his clan to go to Sharon Tate’s house and kill Sharon and all her friends. Although Charlie didn’t kill anyone, he was convicted just like his clan was. I find it amazing that these Trumpsters have no sympathy for Charlie, but they overlook what Trump did. Trump ordered his clan to go to the Capitol and cause as much damage as possible. Several people lost their lives that day. But those Trumpsters don’t care. They think justice was served on Charlie but want to give Trump a pass on doing the same thing. Now remember this. These weak-minded people walk among us. I find it a real scary feeling. These are the people who think they should be able to own an assault weapon also. I think I should be able to own live hand grenades also but I can’t. They both are capable of doing the same damage in the same amount of time. Back in the ’30s, they had enough common sense to outlaw machine guns. These present-day machine guns are almost as lethal. The firearm companies have brain washed some weak-minded people not to abolish assault rifles when 90% of the American people want stronger gun control and can’t get it. Our government has failed us. When you meet a fellow Democrat, your greeting should be, “Are you still bragging. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.”

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea