Level 3 offender moves to Albert Lea Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Albert Lea police on Tuesday announced a high-risk sex offender has moved to Albert Lea.

Richard Villarreal, 37, is living on the 1300 block of Academy Avenue and moved to the community Nov. 8.

Police said Villarreal has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known female children and teenagers. Contact included sexual touching and penetration.

He was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2003 and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2005 in Steele County. He was also convicted in 2010 of knowingly violating his registration requirements as a predatory offender.

Villarreal is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and 177 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He is a Level 3 offender, an offender with the highest likelihood of reoffending.