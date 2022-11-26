Local couple seeking nominations for project to help children in need Published 8:55 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

A local couple, who wants to give anonymously, has started The MSJ Project to reach as many local children in need this Christmas.

The couple hopes to supply the children with a winter coat or boots, new tennis shoes or a sweatshirt, socks and underwear or whatever clothing item they may need.

The Homestead Boutique, 211 S. Newton Ave., is taking nominations for the couple, and has a wrapped shoebox at the store to house the nominations. Nominations should include first name of the child, address, gender, clothing items of need and size.

Deadline for nominations is Dec. 19 to ensure there is enough time to purchase the items and deliver by Christmas.