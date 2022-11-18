Main Street project finished in Albert Lea Published 4:27 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Reconstruction of U.S. Highway 65 in Albert Lea was completed Thursday, and the road is fully open again to traffic, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A press release from MnDOT thanked everyone for their patience and attention to safety while construction work occurred this season to improve the road.

The Highway 65 project reconstructed the road from Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock River Bridge, repaved the road from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Road, installed a new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue and improved sidewalks and lighting. Intersections from Garfield Avenue to Prospect Avenue were improved, including construction of a reduced conflict intersections (RCIs) at Prospect Avenue and Morningside Road.

The completed work should improve drainage to reduce flood events and improve safety for pedestrians, the release stated. Right-angle crashes will be reduced from Garfield Avenue to Prospect Avenue through the intersection modifications and RCI installations.