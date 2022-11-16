‘Make sure everyone has fun’ Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Woman oversees activities at St. John’s Lutheran Community

A new director is at the helm of activities at St. John’s Lutheran Community.

Christina Farris started as the activities director for both of the organization’s sites in September after having worked for a time as activities coordinator at the Luther Place campus.

Farris grew up in Albert Lea, worked as a receptionist at the organization while in high school and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2014. She went to school to become a physical therapist assistant but had a change of course once she had a baby.

Email newsletter signup

Farris said while the activities coordinator works to execute the day-to-day activities at the facility, such as games, bingo, manicures and others, the director is in charge of the scheduling for those activities and the planning of big events.

As activities director, she oversees the activities coordinators at both sites. She estimated there are three to four activities a day scheduled for the nursing home residents, with Fridays often having bigger events that everybody is invited to participate in.

“My goal is to make sure everyone’s having fun,” Farris said.

She said she oversees one activities coordinator at Luther Place and 2 1/2 coordinators at the Fountain Lake campus. They work to figure out what residents like and plan activities accordingly.

“Building relationships with the residents is definitely my favorite,” Farris said of what she likes most about her job.

She said she has recognized the role of activities for the residents in that they give something for them to look forward to.

Farris said they are always looking for more volunteers, whether that be for activities, decorating or other roles. More volunteers make the activities run smoother, she said.

Farris and her husband, Shane, have a 3-year-old son, Casson.

She said they enjoy spending time outdoors in the summer.