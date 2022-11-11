Man arrested after allegedly stabbing man in neck Published 10:18 am Friday, November 11, 2022

An Albert Lea man was arrested Wednesday night after he reportedly stabbed another man in the neck at a house on Pearl Street.

According to police, the incident appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

Dispatchers received the report at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at 209 S. Pearl St. The injured man was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and later taken to a Rochester hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police stated the suspect, Rio Acosta, 25, left the scene and was later found outside 1216 St. John Ave.

He was arrested on charges of felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.