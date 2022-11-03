Man injured in crash with semi on Highway 13 in Albert Lea

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Clarks Grove man was injured Thursday afternoon after his pickup collided with a semi on Minnesota Highway 13 in Albert Lea. 

Jordan Reid Knudsen, 33, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The state agency report stated Knudsen was driving a 2016 Ford F150 westbound on 733rd Avenue and Timmothy Lee Friedrichs, 62, of Waseca was driving a 2007 Freightliner tractor northbound on Highway 13 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. 

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. 

Friedrichs was not injured. 

Both men were listed as wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor. The roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Albert Lea police and fire departments, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene. 

