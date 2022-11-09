Marcia D. Petersen

The funeral service for Marcia Dee Petersen of Albert Lea will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor Eileen Woyen officiating. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Marcia died peacefully at her home on November 5, 2022. She was 92 years old. She was born on March 28, 1930 in Albert Lea and was the daughter of Erich and Emma (Larson) Hermann. Marcia was raised, went to school, and lived in Albert Lea for most of her life. Marcia became Bob’s bride on October 6, 1947. They shared 64 years together in marriage and were blessed with four children: Cheryl, Vicki, Michael, and Myron.

She was an active member in Trinity Lutheran Church, Danish Sisterhood, Moose, American Legion, lifetime member of the VFW, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered in many organizations and activities. Marcia was a gifted seamstress and cook, and was known for her hospitality. She enjoyed embroidery, cross-stitch, sudoku, and crossword puzzles.

Grandma Marcia will be greatly missed by her loving family; children Cheryl (Tom) Dugan of Coon Rapids, MN, Vicki (Dean) Allen of Henderson, NV, Michael (Karen) Petersen of Iowa City, IA, and Myron (Patti) Petersen of Stewartville, MN; grandchildren: Jason (Kristi) Dugan, Brandon (Rachel) Dugan, Keely (Jeff) Lindgren, Erin (Geoff) Anda, Nikki (Corey) Gelken, Ryan Fabry, Tara (Adam) Jensen, Tiffany (Dave) Nessler, Dani (Chris) Dorman, Nikki Powills, Alyssa Powills, Mandy (David) Wittenberg, Shane (Nikki) Petersen, and MacKenzie (Joey) Jacobson; 35 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings: Forrest (Kay) Hermann, Kermyn Hermann, Edward (Jan) Hermann; and Vicki Ann Keller; sister-in-law MaryAnn Petersen; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert F Petersen, a son in infancy, her brothers Clell and Beale Hermann, and several brothers/sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Mayo Clinic Hospice, or a charity of your choice.