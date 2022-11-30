Matthew Kleinschrodt

Matthew Thomas Kleinschrodt, 66, of Albert Lea died unexpectedly of natural causes on November 26, 2022.

Matt was born in Albert Lea, MN on August 7, 1956, the son of Herman “Casey” and Marilyn (Maiden) Kleinschrodt. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1976. Matt was a proud graduate of Minnesota State University with a Bachelor of Science in 2011. He enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, gardening, mowing and enjoying God’s beautiful creations. He loved coaching, woodworking, model trains and his pets. Matt’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather.

Matt will forever be remembered and missed dearly by his children; Cheri Brown, Caleb Kleinschrodt, Chelsea (Joe) Nepodal, Cassidy (Billy) Williams, Chloe (Alex) Kleinschrodt, and Conner Kleinschrodt; grandchildren Axel, Miracle, Evangeline and Aila Brown, Rhett and Adah Nepodal, Anarae, Henry, and Emileo Williams, Arabella, Raelynn, Lorenzo, and Alonso Cortez, and Cairo Kleinschrodt; his siblings Rita (Rees) Kleinschrodt-Orland, Michael (Lola “Ellie”) Kleinschrodt, Roxanne (Charles) Adams, Rochelle (Martin) Kleinschrodt, Mark (Linda) Kleinschrodt, Miles (Dianne) Kleinschrodt, and Rhonda Kleinschrodt Sorenson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Beatrice Maiden, and John and Maria Kleinschrodt; parents, Herman and Marilyn Kleinschrodt; and his brother Max Kleinschrodt.

Matt’s family will host a memorial service on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Bridge Community Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor George Marin will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Family and friends are invited to a time for food and fellowship at the church, following the service.