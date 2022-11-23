Mayo to offer ‘Discover Gratitude’ virtual program Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Practicing mindful thankfulness is one way to boost spirits, feel happier and enhance overall health. Join Mayo Clinic Health System this fall for “Discover Gratitude,” a free, month-long, self-guided program that begins upon registration. Participants will journal daily about the big and small things in life that they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.

Invite your family and friends to join you in improving mental well-being by focusing on the aspects of life for which you are thankful.

“Many sources agree that having a positive outlook on life can help improve your mental well-being. This is especially important during the holidays when things can become stressful,” said Sara Lee, with community engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. “Sharing kindness and being mindful supports this positive shift. We hope community members will find that after journaling for four weeks, they notice an improved outlook and an increased feeling of resilience. We encourage people to complete this challenge with their families or the important people in their lives. The value of this program truly is in the journey.”

This community-wide program is appropriate for adults and youth. Share this program with friends and family as well as teachers and other youth leaders.

Go online to mayoclinichealthsystem.org/gratitude to register and start your month-long journey. You’ll receive a welcome email that includes instructions and links to the downloadable journal sheets. Anyone can start the program any time year-round.