Memorial scholarship awarded to student Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The presentation of the Ben Bushlack Scholarship took place on Oct. 18 with Principal Diane Edwards and Fr. Gregory Havel announcing fourth grade St. Casimir’s School student Clara Bushlack as the award recipient.

“There is a lot of talent, determination, perseverance and love that is shown by the students at St. Casimir’s School,” Edwards said in her speech. “Their love for Jesus grows stronger every day, a testament to the work being done by the Lord. Our goals are to continue to partner and work alongside our parish community to continue to enrich the lives of each student that attend St. Casimir’s School. I am honored to present this year’s Ben Bushlack Memorial Scholarship to a student who demonstrates true compassion and love for others.

“In watching her over the years, it has been a delight to know she wants so much to be a leader and is working to accomplish this in how she helps others and does things outside her comfort zone to be a good role model. I am honored and proud to present the Ben Bushlack Scholarship award to Clara Bushlack.”

The school congratulated Clara on carrying on the faith-filled, loving leadership for which Ben Bushlack was known.