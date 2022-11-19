Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Emmons student Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Lucian Myers, of Emmons, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of his achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Lucian, a freshman at the public online school, was nominated by his teacher because of his hard work and the outstanding attitude he brings to class, according to a press release.

As a Student of the Month, Lucian will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Brad Swanson, school leader at Minnesota Connections Academy. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”

According to his mother, Lucian has compromised health, so last year they enrolled him Minnesota Connections Academy to be in a learning environment where they could better protect him. She said the transition went better than she expected, and they have come to appreciate the schedule flexibility that the school provides.

“We love how easy it is for Lucian to do his homework even on days he has specialist appointments,” his mother said.

At Minnesota Connections Academy students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs.