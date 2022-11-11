Mixed results for Alden-Conger in vote Published 5:48 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

There were mixed results for the Alden-Conger school district following Tuesday’s elections.

Voters said “Yes” to a revocation of the existing referendum and new authorization. The district will revoke the authorization of $206 per pupil that was scheduled to expire after 2023 payable taxes and will replace it with a new authorization of $206 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue would first be levied in 2022 for taxes payable in 2023 and last 10 years unless otherwise revoked or reduced.

Voters said “No” to a proposed increase in the district’s general education revenue by $880 per pupil. The increase would have been subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation.

Email newsletter signup

According to information provided by the district, additional revenue was needed to maintain the educational quality in the district, and passage would have provided an additional $400,000 annually. Funds would have allowed the district to provide student programming, maintain small class sizes, sustain technology, maintain and attract quality staff and keep pace with changing educational needs.

Superintendent Brian Shanks could not be reached for comment.