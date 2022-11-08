Money missing from account and other reports Published 9:08 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Deputies received a report at 10:41 a.m. Friday of money that was missing from a bank account at 119 Fourth Place SW in Geneva.

1 arrested on violation

Deputies arrested Nathaniel Allen Book, 20, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 9:05 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Terrence Dion White, 40, on an arrest warrant at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in Petrans.

Adrial Benjiman Mendez, 30, reportedly turned himself in on local warrants at 8:41 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 32, on local warrants at 2:59 p.m. Sunday at 307 Winter Ave.

Juveniles cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 11:50 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

A juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct at 2 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 12:32 p.m. Friday of a theft of items from a residence at 515 Triangle Drive.

A wallet was reported stolen at 7:06 p.m. Friday at 2308 Hendrickson Road.

A male reportedly stole items at 5:48 p.m. Monday at 201 W. Main St.

1 injured in crash

Police received a report at 12:51 p.m. Saturday of a rollover injury crash at the intersection of West Front Street and South Madison Avenue. The driver, Lorenzo Molinerez-Quiroz, 37, was taken to the hospital. He was also cited for no driver’s license and careless driving.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 12:54 p.m. Saturday of a dog bite at 417 E. Fourth St. The dog had previously been deemed dangerous.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:49 p.m. Saturday of theft by fraud at 712 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested David Coronel Zaragoza, 24, for domestic assault at 8:33 p.m. Sunday at 400 N. Highway 13.