More election results: City, township, school district results Published 5:03 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Mayor City of Alden

Jerry Reyerson: 219

Write-in: 46

Mayor City of Clarks Grove

Bruce Hansen: 225

Write-in: 29

Mayor City of Conger

Logan Sailor: 55

Write-in: 6

Mayor City of Emmons

Paul Henschel: 137

Write-in: 11

Mayor City of Freeborn

Steve Seipp: 59

Sharon Honstad: 56

Write-in: 2

Mayor City of Glenville

Wes Webb: 254

Write-in: 9

Mayor City of Hartland

Kelly Routh: 125

Write-in: 9

Mayor City of Hayward

Anthony Cox: 97

Write-in: 2

Mayor City of Manchester

Steven Hannegrefs: 12

Write-in: 6

Mayor City of Twin Lakes

Kathryn Benschoter: 41

Mayor City of Hollandale

Irene K. Jones: 109

Write-in: 3

Mayor City of Myrtle

Jack Bridley: 7

Greg Hummel: 13

Council member City of Alden

(Vote for 2)

Heath Reindal: 236

Jon Duncan: 110

Debra Pedersen: 113

Write-in: 48

Council member City of Clarks Grove

(Vote for 2)

Jeremiah P. Mickelson: 132

Logan Vietze: 123

Bill Zezulka: 134

Jesse Larson: 96

Council member City of Conger

(Vote for 2)

Shane Engen: 58

Brandon Farris: 54

Write-in: 1

Council member City of Emmons

(Vote for 2)

Eleanor Bauman: 121

Neal W. Honsey: 121

Write-in: 11

Council member City of Freeborn

(Vote for 2)

Brandie M. Anderson: 24

Whitney Varnis: 44

Dawn Beckmann: 94

Curtis Backeberg: 45

Council member City of Geneva

(Vote for 2)

Jacob A. Jensen: 85

Greg Bartsch: 147

Kathy Crabtree-Wayne: 137

Jeff Titus: 69

Council member City of Glenville

(Vote for 2)

Cary Dean Williamson: 217

Nancy J. Smith: 211

Write-in: 6

Council member City of Hartland

(Vote for 2)

Matt Justice: 97

Holly Abraham: 28

William Abraham: 21

Kyle Reed: 72

Nancy Toot: 27

Linda Pederson: 26

Write-in: 1

Council member City of Hayward

(Vote for 2)

Gene Flaskerud: 77

Derek Lerum: 89

Write-in: 2

Council member City of Hollandale

(Vote for 2)

Darwin Bos: 85

Jeff Weberg: 70

Ward Jeno: 55

Council member City of Manchester

(Vote for 2)

Marc Alan. Nelson: 15

Amanda Vaith: 19

Council member City of Myrtle

(Vote for 2)

Write-in: 17

Council member City of Twin Lakes

(Vote for 2)

Lynda Vis: 14

David Vis: 18

Tanner Bergstrom: 32

Special election for council member City of Clarks Grove

(Vote for 1)

Tyler Doran: 161

Dick Nelson: 104

Write-in: 2

Special election for council member City of Glenville

(Vote for 1)

Greg Ladwig: 251

Write-in: 4

Special election for council member City of Hayward

(Vote for 1)

Write-in: 15

Special election for council member City of Myrtle

(Vote for 1)

Write-in: 5

Special election for council member City of Twin Lakes

(Vote for 1)

Write-in: 11

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Alden

(Vote for 1)

Wayne Jacobs: 147

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Carlston

(Vote for 1)

Robert Mathiason: 137

Write-in: 9

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Geneva

(Vote for 1)

Dale R. Viktora: 191

Write-in: 1

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Hartland

(Vote for 1)

Darwyn Olson: 147

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Hayward

(Vote for 1)

Loren Lair: 178

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of London

(Vote for 1)

Ronald Wilkes: 122

Write-in: 3

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Manchester

(Vote for 1)

Shane Chapek: 162

Write-in: 1

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Mansfield

(Vote for 1)

Lynn B. Wasmoen: 108

Write-in: 1

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Newry

(Vote for 1)

Shawn Patrick McCarthy: 178

Write-in: 1

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Nunda

(Vote for 1)

Scott Marpe: 142

Write-in: 1

Town Supervisor Seat A Town of Shell Rock

(Vote for 1)

Troy Hillman: 92

Write-in: 42

Town Clerk of Town of Alden

(Vote for 1)

George A. Wichmann: 150

Town Clerk Town of Carlston

(Vote for 1)

Write-in: 28

Town Clerk Town of Geneva

(Vote for 1)

Dawn Loverink: 192

Town Clerk Town of Hartland

(Vote for 1)

Al Batt: 146

Town Clerk Town of Hayward

(Vote for 1)

Susan Runden: 172

Write-in: 1

Town Clerk Town of London

(Vote for 1)

Dawn Broitzman: 127

Write-in: 1

Town Clerk Town of Manchester

(Vote for 1)

Lisa Gjersvik: 159

Town Clerk Town of Mansfield

(Vote for 1)

Bradley Harig: 106

Write-in: 1

Town Clerk Town of Newry

(Vote for 1)

Nicole Kruger: 171

Write-in: 2

Town Clerk Town of Nunda

(Vote for 1)

Susan Erickson: 145

Town Clerk Town of Shell Rock

(Vote for 1)

Write-in: 35

Clerk-Treasurer Combination of Offices Town of Carlson

(Vote for 1)

Yes: 137

No: 7

Clerk-Treasurer Appointment of Offices Town of Hayward

(Vote for 1)

Yes: 139

No: 41

Clerk-Treasurer Combination of Offices Town of Hayward

(Vote for 1)

Yes: 148

No: 38

School Board member No. 2134 (United South Central)

(Vote for 3)

Brittany Voigt: 284

Katie Hanson: 247

Diana Brooks: 213

Write-in: 6

School Board member No. 2886 (Glenville-Emmons)

(Vote for 3)

Tanner Kalvig: 682

Shaun Willaby: 446

Tabitha Page: 655

Kris Houg: 791

Write-in: 17

School Board member No. 497 (Lyle)

(Vote for 3)

David Frank: 17

Krista Pell: 19

Cory Block: 17

School Board member No. 2168 (NRHEG)

(Vote for 4)

Amy Ihrke: 446

Pat Theuer: 406

Aaron Phillips: 429

Richard Schultz: 387

Rich Mueller: 366

Write-in: 7

School Board member No.242 (Alden-Conger)

(Vote for 4)

Chad Schmidt: 570

Douglas Kuethe: 611

Mark Wedin: 461

Douglas Steele: 593

Write-in: 65

School Board member No. 492 (Austin)

(Vote for 4)

Peggy Young: 160

Kathy Green: 167

Carol McAlister: 152

Denver Ritz: 88

Carolyn Dube: 132

Write-in: 3

School Board member No. 756 (Blooming Prairie)

(Vote for 4)

Rodney Krell: 118

Kelly Braaten: 131

Bob Arett: 91

Crystal Studer: 107

Dean Meshke: 98

Write-in: 3

Revoking existing referendum revenue authorization No. 242 (Alden-Conger)

Yes: 455

No: 257

Approval of new school district referendum revenue No. 242 (Alden-Conger)

Yes: 339

No: 365

Approval of new school district referendum revenue No 492 (Austin)

Yes: 111

No: 171