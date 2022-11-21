New head boys swim coach announced Published 8:35 am Monday, November 21, 2022

Amy Stiehl has been hired as the new Albert Lea head boys swim and dive coach pending board approval, Activities Director Paul Durbahn announced Friday.

Stiehl is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in kinesiology and health and a minor in psychology. She has a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota in applied kinesiology, where she also obtained her teaching licensure. She currently teaches physical education at Southwest Middle School and was an assistant on the girls swim and dive team, according to a press release.

Prior to Albert Lea, Stiehl taught junior high health and physical education for the Hopkins school district in Minnetonka for five years. She coached multiple sports, including volleyball, girls swim and dive, boys swim and dive, and track and field. She has a knack for coaching individual athletes, as she coached numerous MSHSL state qualifiers in her short time at Hopkins, specifically in diving (including two high school All Americans). Prior to Hopkins, she has experience as a personal trainer in both Texas and Alabama.

Stiehl is originally from Marshalltown, Iowa. She and her husband, Austin, reside in Albert Lea and recently welcomed daughter, Ava, this spring.

“Amy is going to be a great coach for our boys swim and dive students. We’re excited to start the journey!” the release stated.

“My goal is for student-athletes to be successful in and out of sports by striving to be better than they were the day before, and to be able to have fun along the way,” Stiehl said in the release.