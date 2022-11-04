NRHEG volleyball season comes to an end Published 5:50 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The NRHEG Panthers volleyball team traveled to New Prague High School Thursday night to take on Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the Section 2AA subsection semifinals.

Despite taking the first set rather handily 25-17, the Panthers lost the next three sets to the Buccaneers 25-10, 28-26, 25-20, ending their season two matches short of the state tournament.

NRHEG was led in kills by Bree Ihrke and Sarah George, each finishing the match with nine. Erin Jacobson had six and Bailey Ihrke had five.

Hallie Schultz set up teammates with a team high 31 assists, while also totaling 10 blocks and 20 digs. Sidney Schultz had a team-high 48 digs from the back row.

The Panthers finish their season with a 21-7 record and lose a total of eight seniors from the team as numerous role playing spots will need to be filled.