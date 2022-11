Operation Christmas Child collection next week Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Operation Christmas Child collection will take place starting Monday and continuing through Nov. 21 at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.

The collection will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and the following additional times:

• 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday

• 4 to 7 p.m. Friday

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19

• Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20

• 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21