ORDINANCE 22-085 Published 5:01 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 22-085

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING PART II – CHAPTER 20

FIRE PREVENTION

AND PROTECTION

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On November 14, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending Part II – Chapter 20 Fire Prevention and Protection.

The amendments to Chapter 20 are due to the changes in the zoning ordinance. There were zoning components that were placed into chapter 20 that are no longer relevant. There was also language added to include the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center in notifications when a burn permit is issued and the burning to commence.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 14th day of November, 2202.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 14th day of November, 2022. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/

Daphney Maras

Secretary of the Council

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 23, 2022

ORDINANCE 22-085