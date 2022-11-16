Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary No. 552 meeting was at the Freeborn American Legion on Sept. 17. President Sandy Anderson called the meeting to order and the pledges were recited. The secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report were read and accepted. Bills were presented and approved.

Correspondence was read.

The number of poppies to order was discussed and they will be ordered.

The group donated money for each of the following projects: Department President Projects, District President Project, $5 Bill Shower, ALA Hospital, Christmas Gift Shop and to the Jr. District President. All of the funds go towards helping veterans.

Coming up the group will have Community Coffee Time from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited, and it is free. It is held at the Legion in Freeborn. Pastries, coffee and orange juice are served.

Another event coming up is on Dec. 4, also at the Legion in Freeborn. The event starts at 3 p.m. with activities for children, such as decorating cookies, making Christmas ornaments or decorations. Santa also comes. Christmas cookies, juice and coffee are served. There will also be the lighting of the Hospice tree and the reading of the names of those to be remembered. At 5 p.m. there will be a community potluck. After the potluck attendees will play bingo where everyone is invited to play. Many kids along with adults participate and everyone has a good time. Everyone goes home with prizes, and it is free to play. Last year over 300 prizes were given away.

The group’s next meeting is Saturday following the community coffee.