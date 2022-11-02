Paid political letter: Dawn Kaasa will be a great District 2 county commissioner Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

I am writing in support of Dawn Kaasa for county commissioner. Dawn is known for her successful involvement in community activities and nonprofit organizations. Dawn listens, asks questions, studies the issues and then makes fact-based decisions.

Being a county commissioner is a big responsibility. The issues that come before them are often substantial projects that require cost-effective decisions. Dawn is a person that will research these projects and bring pertinent information back to the group, looking at it from all angles and collaborating on decisions.

Dawn’s background has given her the opportunity to learn what running a business involves. Meeting customers, providing them with excellent service and following through for customer satisfaction is just the way she works.

Email newsletter signup

Dawn Kaasa is the person the county board needs to make a cohesive team.

Vote Dawn for county commissioner!

Katherine Pacovsky

Hayward