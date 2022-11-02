Paid political letter: Eckstrom is strong collaborator Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Please join me in voting for Nicole Eckstrom for District 5 county commissioner. Nicole will serve Freeborn County residents with integrity and strong ethics. Her commitment as a collaborator in the many years of volunteering on church, school and community events have been successful in achieving common goals and working together. Nicole treats everyone with respect and is proactive. Nicole will work for citizens and businesses, focusing on the issues facing Freeborn County. Nicole will collaborate with the Board of Commissioners, county administrator and departments to create a strategic plan that will benefit citizens, Freeborn County, rural cities and townships.

Nicole Eckstrom will be a leader and work for all residents of Freeborn County.

Susie Petersen

