Paid political letter: Eckstrom will be a strong leader

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Submitted

Nicole Eckstrom brings the skills and resources that are needed now on the Freeborn County Board. She looks at the big picture and understands there are multiple sides to every issue. She has a master’s degree in legal studies and years of work experience in researching and analyzing. As the public feels the burden  of rising taxes, her knowledge  of how to find funding  sources, such as state and federal grants, will benefit the board and the entire county. Nicole believes in planning for the future of Freeborn County, especially long-range strategic planning. She is proactive, not reactive, which will be an asset  to the board when considering policies or board action. I know that Nicole is a strong leader, a team player and respectful communicator, all which are crucial skills for any board if they are going to work together to make things happen!

Please consider Nicole Eckstrom for Freeborn County Commissioner District 5.

Jean Eaton

Albert Lea

