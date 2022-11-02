Paid political letter: Eckstrom will research, vote wisely

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Submitted

Nicole Eckstrom is the clear choice as the best person to represent District 5 on the Freeborn County Commissioner Board. Those who followed the candidate forum on Oct. 17 witnessed that she is the preferred and thoughtful candidate. Nicole is best able to represent the taxpayers of our county. Ted Herman voted to pay severance of $75,000 to a county employee who voluntarily quit. Either he is not reading what he is voting for or making terrible decisions. Nicole Eckstrom will read, research, understand and vote wisely. Nicole will vote in our best interest. Upgrade our representation on the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners by voting for Nicole Eckstrom.

Henry Savelkoul

Albert Lea

