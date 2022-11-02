Paid political letter: Hinnenkamp knows how to compromise Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

I support Mary Hinnenkamp’s candidacy for District 23A representative. I attended the recent forum and found her replies positive, sensible and supported by good research. She knocked on doors in all 24 communities in District 23A and listened to what the people of rural Minnesota had to say. Albert Lea School District 241 lost funding for students, and the city of Albert Lea lost funding for the wastewater treatment plant when her opponent voted against a recent omnibus bill. According to Google, the meaning of compromise is stated as “an ability to listen to two sides in a dispute that is reached by each side making concessions.” Mary Hinnenkamp knows how to compromise.

Bev Noland

Hayward