Paying tribute to veterans

Albert Lea American Legion Riders present 2022 commemorative coins to veterans and spouses of deceased veterans this week at St. John's Lutheran Community. The Riders have given out the coins for the past six years, and each year design a different theme for the coins. Riders presenting the coins are Sandy Norby, Scott Kallberg, Duane Thomas, Lowell Millhouse, Larry Larson, Roger Fears and Lynn Koza. Provided
The coins are the Legion Riders' way of honoring and paying tribute to the veteran men and women and their spouses for their dedication and support of our country. Provided
Different commemorative coins are presented each year to the veterans and spouses of deceased veterans. Provided