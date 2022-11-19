Preacher’s Daughters concert coming to Grace Christian Church Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Amanda Ellison and Korissa Olson are an acclaimed powerhouse vocal duo based in Minneapolis. They are known for singing the great landmark Hymns of the Faith and have been called by God to keep them alive in a fresh and engaging way.

The Preacher’s Daughters concerts consist of powerhouse vocals, heartwarming stories, intermixed with cello, testimonies of faith, audience participation and laughs. Ellison and Olson had the privilege of recording a 13-song CD with Grammy and Emmy award-winning producer Darren Rust. Ellison and Olson also had the honor of working with Tyler Michael Smith, Michael W. Smith’s son, who composed all the orchestrations on their CD. They also have a highly acclaimed Christmas CD “Sweet Hymns of Joy” and hymns CD “Landmark Hymns.” They have radio promotion through United Independent Artists, and their music and videos have touched lives for Jesus Christ around the world.

They have been honored to share the stage with The Isaacs, The Martins, The Talleys and many other beloved groups. In every season, Ellison and Olson have a deep desire to serve the Lord, point to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and are vessels for encouraging and lifting others up in song. Both Ellison and Olson are actively involved in their local churches and serve as worship leaders as well.

Email newsletter signup

The Preacher’s Daughters love sharing their music and ministry. They are available for a variety of church events and full concerts, community and women’s events, Christmas concerts and galas.

Your hearts will be touched and souls uplifted as The Preacher’s Daughters bring Christmas carols and timeless great hymns of the Faith to Grace Christian Church, 501 W. College St., at 4 p.m. Nov. 26. The concert is free, and a freewill offering will be received.