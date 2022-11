Presentation Sunday about Biblical creation Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Bruce Malone of “Search for the Truth Ministries” will share evidence that supports Biblical creation on Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church in London.

The titles of his presentations are “The Red Record” (9:30 a.m. during Sunday School), “Three Most Significant Events of Human History” (10:30 a.m. during the worship service) and “Blind to the Obvious” (1 p.m. following a noon potluck meal).