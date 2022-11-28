PUBLIC HEARING

Published 5:24 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By Submitted

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to consider the following:
1. Re-zoning 114 Front Street E (PID 34.033.0110) from One to Four-Family Residence (R-2) to Community Business District (B-2).
Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck
City Planner

Albert Lea Tribune:
Nov. 26, 2022
QUARTERLY MEETING

