NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Shell Rock River Watershed District Board of Managers will hold public hearings on December 13, 2022 at approximately 8:31 AM at the Shell Rock District office, 305 S 1 st Ave. Albert Lea, MN 56007. To notify of intent to change the principal place of business for the SRRWD to 305 S 1 st Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007. All persons who might be affected by the proposed change or who may be interested in the proposed change may appear and be heard. To notify the initiation, approval of plans, and the establishment the Belshan Wetland Restoration. Means of financing is Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. Plans are available to view via shellrock.org. Questions regarding this matter may be referenced to Project and Program Manager, Courtney Phillips at 507-377-5785.

