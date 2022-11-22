Randall “Randy” L. Parks

Randall “Randy” Lee Parks, 72, passed away on November 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Austin, MN.

Randy was born on June 17, 1950 to Donald and Fonda (Griner) Parks in Hampton, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Hampton High School. Following graduation he attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, IA and later transferred to Mankato State, Mankato, MN, and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in business. After graduation he worked at KRIB Radio in Mason City, IA as a late night disc jockey. He later completed an internship at the Hampton Nursing Home to become a nursing home administrator. He took on his first role as a nursing home administrator in Oelwein, IA. His role as a nursing home administrator took him to Charles City, IA and then to Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, MN. He retired in 2015 from Total Choice Shipping in Albert Lea, MN and has been enjoying his retired years spending time with his family and friends.

Randy met his loving wife, Debra (Skeries) in high school while attending Baptist Youth Fellowship gatherings. They were wed on September 9, 1972 in Sheffield, IA.

Randy loved his role as Grandpa to his two granddaughters and three grandpups. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball, was an avid reader, an animal lover, and since retirement has spent many hours watching YouTube videos. Family vacations and road trips across the United States host years of memories. Randy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debra of 50 years; children, Ryan (Carrie) Parks of Minneapolis, MN and Dawn (Jon) Pittmann of Ankeny, IA; granddaughters, Kylah and Laila Pittmann; sisters, Robby (George) Corum and Rocky Sprouse; sister-in-law, Denise Parks; brothers-in-law, Larry (Marianne) Skeries and Garry (Ruth) Skeries; numerous nieces and nephews; grandpups, Oliver, Poppy and Willa; and his loving cat, Maggie.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Parks.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Minnesota or the Albert Lea Humane Society.

A memorial service will be held on November 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on November 25, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service.