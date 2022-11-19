RCC trucking program gets $500 donation

Pictured from left are Mark Harig, Jorden Jenson, Jonathan Rymer and Matthew Mendoza. Harig and Jenson were at Riverland Community College Thursday to present a $500 donation to Rymer, a faculty instructor in the trucking program. The program teaches a 16-week course to students to become semi truck drivers. With shipping in today’s market, there is a tremendous shortage of trained drivers to transport products. Mendoza, who is joining Western Star Lodge, was expected to finish his training through the Riverland program this week. The donation came after Rymer presented about the trucking program at Western Star Lodge’s October meeting. Provided