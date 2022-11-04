Renewable Energy Group recognized as Blue Zones Worksite Published 12:20 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Blue Zones Project Albert Lea on Thursday announced Renewable Energy Group a Blue Zones Worksite.

They celebrated their designation with a ribbon cutting and worksite celebration. They were designated after completing the necessary items in the Blue Zones Worksite pledge, including successfully registering more than 25% of their employees to pledge and take action on www.bluezonesproject.com.

Renewable Energy Group joins 25 other Albert Lea worksites in achieving the Blue Zones Worksite designation, according to a press release.

REG is a champion for community engagement, service and worksite wellness. They have employees that serve on numerous Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber boards and committees including Wellness, Resilience, Agriculture, Foundation and Board of Directors. Becoming a Blue Zones Worksite is yet another example of their outstanding commitment to leadership, worksite wellness and community wellbeing, the release stated.

REG’s Wellness Committee stated, “Here at REG we focus on the Five Pillars of Wellness: physical, mental, financial, social and community to support our employees’ personal, professional, physical and mental well-being, which are all things that The Blue Zones Project supports and encourages.”

“Employers and their worksites continue to champion the Blue Zones Project and are playing a lead role in bringing increased overall well-being to Albert Lea and the surrounding areas,” said Shari Sprague, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “Business leaders are in a powerful position to dramatically improve employees’ well-being and through that overall community well-being. We thank Renewable Energy Group for their leadership and outstanding commitment to the well-being of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County workforce and our residents and congratulate them on this achievement.”

For more information about how to become a Blue Zones Worksite, contact the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce at 507-373-3938 or visit www.bluezonesproject.com.