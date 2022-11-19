Robin Gudal: Be a garo and go follow Jesus Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I was reminded once again through a series of a sermon, song and story that we as humans are fragile. “Oh, wanderer come home, you’re not too far, so lay down your hurt, lay down your heart, come as you are.” — “Come as You Are,” Crowder

“Prone to wander, Lord, I feel it, prone to leave the God I love, here’s my heart, oh take and seal it, seal it for thy courts above.” — “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” Chris Rice

“I seek you with all my heart; do not let me stray from your commands.” — Psalm 119:10, NIV

“Thou numbereth my wanderings: put thou my tears into thy bottle; are they not in thy book? Then shall mine enemies turn back in the day that I call: this I know that God is for me. In God [I will praise (his) word], In Jehovah [I will praise (his) word]. —Psalm 56:8-10, ASV

“My brothers and sisters, if one of you should wander from the truth and someone should bring that person back, remember this: Whoever turns a sinner from the error of their way wil save them from death and cover over a multitude of sins.” — James 5:19-20, NIV

Billy Graham and Charles Templeton were evangelists who rose to fame in the ’40s.

Early in their careers they were close friends. Many said Templeton was the one who was going to overturn the world with the gospel. However, Templeton ended up leaving the Christian faith, eventually becoming an atheist. In a conversation the two had, Billy is quoted: “I don’t know about anybody else, but I’ve decided that faith is the path for me.” — Michael Patton

“I have decided to follow Jesus, no turning back, no turning back. Tho’ none go with me; I still will follow.”

“I Have Decided to Follow Jesus” lyrics are based on the last words of Garo of Assam, who converted to Christianity in the middle of the 19th century through the efforts of an American Baptist missionary. This region was comprised of hundreds of tribes who were primitive and aggressive head-hunters. One missionary succeeded in converting a man, his wife and two children. This man’s faith proved contagious, and many villagers began to accept Christianity. Enraged at the refusal of the man, the chief ordered his archers to arrow down the two children. As both boys lay twitching on the floor, the chief asked, “Will you deny your faith? You have lost both your children. You will lose your wife, too.”

But the man replied: “Though no one joins me, still I will follow.” — Renewal Journal

I have decided to follow Jesus.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.