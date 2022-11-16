ROB’S GOURMET GREENS Published 9:21 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles of Organization

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter 322C

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

ARTICLE 1 – LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME:

Rob’s Gourmet Greens LLC

ARTICLE 2 – REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE:

29148 800th Avenue Hollandale MN 56045 USA

ARTICLE 3 – DURATION:

PERPETUAL

ARTICLE 4 – ORGANIZERS:

Lois Louters

29148 800th Avenue Hollandale MN 56045 USA

SIGNED BY:

Beau A. Hartman

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL

NOTICES:

beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 9 and 16, 2022

