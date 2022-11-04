Roger L. Gentz, 81 of Northwood passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Rochester after a brief illness.

A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at First Shell Rock Lutheran Church, 1406 Central Ave., Northwood, IA with Rev. David Emmons officiating. He was laid to rest beside his wife at Sunset Rest Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing was from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA. Visitation continued one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Roger Leroy Gentz was born June 5, 1941 in Northwood “Kensett Township”, the son of Roy Wilmer and Olga “Caroline” (Thompson) Gentz. Growing up in Worth County, Roger graduated at the age of 16 from Northwood High School in 1958. He soon married the love of his life, Eloise Beth Johnson on September 1, 1961. To this union four children were born: Steven, Bradley, Brenda and Deanna. The family made their home in Northwood where Roger worked at various places before beginning his 36 year career with Worth County Secondary Road Maintenance Dept., retiring as the foreman.

Roger’s sweetcorn made it to the tables of countless families for over 40 years. He took pride in his harvest and loved being able to share with his community. He was one of the original founding members of the WCDA Board and was an instrumental part of bringing Diamond Jo Casino to Worth County. In their younger years he and Eloise could be found dancing on their roller-skates. Roger was an avid Softball player and enjoyed bowling over the years. His ‘57 Pontiac, rebuilt by him and his son, was shown at numerous car shows around North Iowa. Roger enjoyed traveling around Northwood on his scooter, socializing up town and visiting the cemetery each day. He was a lifelong member of First Shell Rock Lutheran Church and truly loved his church and church family. Most of all, Roger loved his family and loved time spent with his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their four legged companions.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Steven (Kristi) Gentz of Hastings, MN, Bradley (Reniah) Gentz of Osage, Brenda and Deanna Gentz both of Northwood; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Junette Burrier, and Violet Baldwin; brother-in-law, Fred Samuelson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Eloise; parents, Roy and Caroline; siblings, Viola Samuelson; as well as numerous extended family members.

