Nov. 9, 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Ronald “Ron” Flugum, 85, Sioux City, formerly Anchorage, Alaska, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Bickford Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer, Iowa. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Spencer. Pastor Deb Mechler will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion-Glen Pederson Post 1 and VFW Clay County Post 3159.

Arrangements by Warner Funeral Home.

