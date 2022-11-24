Russell Jensen

Russell “Russ” James Jensen, age 89, of Prescott passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. He was born to Curtis and Marie (Brewer) Jensen on March 13, 1933 in Albert Lea, MN. Russ graduated from St. Olaf College with a bachelor’s in Biology. There he joined the Air Force ROTC and went on to serve for 12 years, becoming a Lieutenant Colonel in the Reserve. Russ married the love of his life, Delores, then settled in Prescott, WI. Their union blessed them with four children: Michael, James, Christine, and Ron.

Russ was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a dedicated member of Joy Lutheran Church in Prescott. He enjoyed playing cribbage and spending time with friends and loved ones.

A Memorial Service for Russell was held Friday, November 18, 2022 at Joy Lutheran Church: 1435 St. Croix St., Prescott, WI 54021. Burial was at Pine Glen Cemetery in Prescott.

Email newsletter signup

Memorials in memory of Russ can be donated to Joy Lutheran Church: 1435 St. Croix St., Prescott, WI 54021 (715-262-5800).

Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-262-5404