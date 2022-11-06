SALE Published 4:07 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

FOR SALE BY FREEBORN COUNTY

USED VEHICLES

Freeborn County is selling the below vehicles and equipment. We are taking bids on line at

www.minnbid.org

Description

1984 International Semi-Tractor

2013 Ford Explorer XLT

2014 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercab

2014 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercab

2015 GMC Sierra SLE 4×4 Double Cab

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2001 Towmaster T40T Trailer

2007 Load-Max Trailer

-Insulated Garage Door & Opener from Oakland Shop

-Pallet Racking

-Floor Mounted Grinder

All bidders should inspect all items before bidding. Inspection will be on Thursday, November

10 th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Freeborn County Highway Dept, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea. Closing Date is Tuesday, November 15 th , 2022.

All property is offered for sale “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty or guarantee as to its fitness for any use or purpose offered or implied. Please note that ALL SALES ARE FINAL and RETURNS ARE NOT ALLOWED. The State does reserve the right to reject any bids that are not in the States best interest. Cashier’s check or money order made payable to Surplus Services is required. We cannot accept cash or personal checks. Please be ready to provide proof of insurance and valid driver’s license if driving the vehicle off our grounds. Title transfer is necessary before receiving the keys unless you are a licensed dealer.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 5 and 9, 2022

SALE