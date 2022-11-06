SALE
Published 4:07 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
FOR SALE BY FREEBORN COUNTY
USED VEHICLES
Freeborn County is selling the below vehicles and equipment. We are taking bids on line at
www.minnbid.org
Description
1984 International Semi-Tractor
2013 Ford Explorer XLT
2014 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercab
2014 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercab
2015 GMC Sierra SLE 4×4 Double Cab
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
2001 Towmaster T40T Trailer
2007 Load-Max Trailer
-Insulated Garage Door & Opener from Oakland Shop
-Pallet Racking
-Floor Mounted Grinder
All bidders should inspect all items before bidding. Inspection will be on Thursday, November
10 th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Freeborn County Highway Dept, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea. Closing Date is Tuesday, November 15 th , 2022.
All property is offered for sale “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty or guarantee as to its fitness for any use or purpose offered or implied. Please note that ALL SALES ARE FINAL and RETURNS ARE NOT ALLOWED. The State does reserve the right to reject any bids that are not in the States best interest. Cashier’s check or money order made payable to Surplus Services is required. We cannot accept cash or personal checks. Please be ready to provide proof of insurance and valid driver’s license if driving the vehicle off our grounds. Title transfer is necessary before receiving the keys unless you are a licensed dealer.
Albert Lea Tribune:
Nov. 5 and 9, 2022
