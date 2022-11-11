Sandra (Brabec) Godtland

Funeral services for Sandra Godtland will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church. Pastor Shane Koepke will officiate. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.

Sandy Godtland, 78, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on May 4, 1944, in Connersville, Indiana, to Louis and Mildred (Vogt) Brabec. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She graduated from Albert Lea Sr. High in 1962. Sandy was united in marriage to Dick Godtland March 30, 1963. They adopted a child and were blessed with two additional children, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Prior to retiring, Sandy was employed by Freeborn County Public Health. She was a creature of habit who ran her errands each Friday and refused to miss her daytime show. She loved to cook and bake. She was a very social person and spent countless hours on the phone and enjoyed going to lunch and dinner with friends and family.

Sandy is survived by daughter, Shari (Loren) Sprague, their children Jordan, Samantha and Dillon of Albert Lea; son, Daniel, (Jill) their children, Cole and Ashlee, of Sacramento; daughter, Denise (Juan) Plascencia, their children, Jonathan (and family) O’Fallon, IL, and Aaron (and family) of San Antonio; brother in law, LuVerne Godtland of Albert Lea, sister-in-law Karen Godtland of Conger; niece Bev (Tootie) Evans and many other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Millie Brabec; her father and mother-in-law Art Sr. and Grace Godtland; two brothers, Gary and John; sister Beverly; sister-in-law Beverly Brabec; and, nephews Greg Brabec, and John/Curtis Brabec.

Nine brothers-in-law: Ron, Glenn, Don, Ellsworth, Arthur Jr., and Buddy Godtland; Arnold Johnson, Dale Whiteis, Sr., and DuVerne Undahl; nine sisters-in-law, Georgia Johnson, Lois Undahl, Olive Godtland, Eleanor Godtland, Dorothy Godtland, Jeanette Godtland, Jeanie Godtland, Arlene Godtland, and Ruth Whiteis; nephews, Jerry Johnson, David Godtland, Dale Whiteis, Jr., Moses Abrego, David Brekke, and nieces, Michelle Lester, Marcie Godtland and Georgia Godtland.

Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church.

Sandy had been in excruciating pain for the past several months and had gone undiagnosed. May she now rest in peace.