Sarah Stultz: Give thanks throughout the year when you can

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

I try my hardest to be thankful year-round and to let people know I’m grateful for them when they impact me. Whether it’s something simple like holding the door open for me or doing something more life-altering, these acts have all played a role in my life. As good as my intentions are, however, I’m sure there are many times I may not communicate as well as I would like.

Today, I wanted to write out some of the many things I am grateful for as we approach this Thanksgiving holiday.

As I get older, I realize how blessed I was to grow up in the home I did.

We weren’t wealthy by any means, but we lived in a safe, secure home where we were taken care of physically and emotionally. I lived in a home where I had parents who were (and still are) encouraging of me to reach my goals and who taught me many important life skills.

Most importantly, I never doubted that they loved me, which matters so much to a child.

I’m thankful for the life experiences I had as a child and for the life experiences I’ve had as an adult, which have shaped me into who I am today. Some have been good — some have been hard. But all have taught me lessons.

On weeks like the last week when winter has crept back in, I am thankful to have a warm home to live in where I can seek refuge from the cold and where I can spend time with family.

I’m thankful to live in a country where we are able to enjoy many freedoms that are unheard of in some parts of the world. I think many take for granted all that we have here in this country — though we do have some challenges we face, too.

I’m thankful for the people in this community, many who have shown support to our family over the years. I didn’t know Albert Lea’s people were so great when I first moved here in 2006, but it’s one of my favorite things that I love about the community. The people rally together around others like nowhere else I’ve ever lived. I hope others have experienced that same feeling, and I encourage you to pay it forward whenever you have the opportunity.

I’m thankful for kind people who watch after and teach our son, Landon — at church, at school and after school. I don’t know what we’d do without you, and I hope you realize how much your kindness means to our family. And although he doesn’t always vocalize it, Landon appreciates you, too. He so looks forward to seeing you each day.

I’m thankful for capable doctors, who we rely on so heavily for Landon’s care and especially those who listen to our concerns and respond with kindness.

Lastly, I thank you, the readers of this newspaper, for supporting journalism in the community and who make coming to work each day worthwhile.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune.