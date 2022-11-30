Scoreboard: Nov. 29, 2022
Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Upcoming area prep schedule
THURSDAY
Boys basketball: Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.
Glenville-Emmons at Mabel-Canton, 7:15 p.m.
Blue Earth Area at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m. (Glenville-Emmons HS)
Madelia at United South Central, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Albert Lea at Think Iowa City Tournament, TBD
NRHEG at St. Peter, 5 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at North Butler, 6 p.m.
Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:30 p.m.
Glenville-Emmons at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.
Waseca at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Nashua-Plainfield at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at LeRoy-Ostrander, 6 p.m.
Nashua-Plainfield at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 6:15 p.m.
Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Hibbing, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Albert Lea at Think Iowa City Tournament, TBD
Friday’s results
Girls basketball
NRHEG 57 (1-0), Simley 41 (0-1)
NRHEG 35 22 – 57
SIM 19 22 – 41
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Quinn Vanmaldeghem 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal. 1 assist; Hallie Schultz 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 27 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Camryn Vanmaldeghem 4 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists, 1 block; Preslie Neilsen 3 points, 2 rebounds; Trinity Smith-Vulcan 1 rebound, 1 steal; Gabrielle Schlaak 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Adalyn Stadheim 1 rebound; Chloe Stork 1 steal
Newman Catholic 82 (1-0), Lake Mills 80 (0-1) OT
NC 18 20 7 26 (11) – 82
LM 9 23 21 18 (9) – 80
Lake Mills stats: Taylor Vanek 33 points, 8 assist, 7 steals; Josie Helgeson 15 points, 4 assists; Brynn Rognes 13 points, 7 rebounds; Elle Stene 6 points, 8 rebounds