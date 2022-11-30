Scoreboard: Nov. 29, 2022

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m. 

Glenville-Emmons at Mabel-Canton, 7:15 p.m. 

Blue Earth Area at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m. 

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m. 

Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m. (Glenville-Emmons HS)

Madelia at United South Central, 7 p.m. 

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m. 

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Think Iowa City Tournament, TBD

NRHEG at St. Peter, 5 p.m. 

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler, 6 p.m. 

Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:30 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Waseca at United South Central, 7:15 p.m. 

Nashua-Plainfield at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at LeRoy-Ostrander, 6 p.m. 

Nashua-Plainfield at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m. 

Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 6:15 p.m.

Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Hibbing, 7 p.m. 

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Think Iowa City Tournament, TBD

Friday’s results

Girls basketball

NRHEG 57 (1-0), Simley 41 (0-1)

NRHEG  35  22 – 57

SIM  19  22 – 41

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Quinn Vanmaldeghem 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal. 1 assist; Hallie Schultz 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 27 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Camryn Vanmaldeghem 4 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists, 1 block; Preslie Neilsen 3 points, 2 rebounds; Trinity Smith-Vulcan 1 rebound, 1 steal; Gabrielle Schlaak 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Adalyn Stadheim 1 rebound; Chloe Stork 1 steal

Newman Catholic 82 (1-0), Lake Mills 80 (0-1) OT

NC  18  20  7  26 (11) – 82

LM  9  23  21  18 (9) – 80

Lake Mills stats: Taylor Vanek 33 points, 8 assist, 7 steals; Josie Helgeson 15 points, 4 assists; Brynn Rognes 13 points, 7 rebounds; Elle Stene 6 points, 8 rebounds

