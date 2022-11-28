‘Set Memories Aglow’ tree to be lit starting this weekend Published 1:03 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Holidays are typically a joyful time filled with celebrations, gatherings and merriment; however, they also can be stressful and emotional when a loved one has died.

“Although the holidays can be a painful time after the death of a loved one, they can also be a time to cherish fond memories and traditions,” said Renae Meaney, a registered nurse and Mayo Clinic Hospice nurse supervisor with Mayo Clinic Health System.

To help with the healing process, Mayo Clinic Hospice will honor those who have died with the Hospice Set Memories Aglow tree lighting on the following campuses: Albert Lea, Austin, Red Wing and Rochester. The trees will be located in front of each of these facilities:

The trees will be lit beginning 5 p.m. Sunday and will stay illuminated until Jan. 6.

“We encourage the community to drive by anytime and view the lights as a tribute to those they love and miss this holiday season. This can help those grieving start a new tradition,” Meaney said.

Mayo Clinic Hospice serves patients of any age, wherever they reside throughout southeastern Minnesota or western Wisconsin. Hospice patients have both a terminal illness and a general life expectancy of six months or less. Mayo Clinic Hospice also provides grief support to the greater community it serves. To learn more about Mayo Clinic Hospice service, visit Hospice – Overview – Mayo Clinic or call 507-284-4002.

If interested in becoming a volunteer for Mayo Clinic Hospice, visit volunteer.mayoclinic.org.