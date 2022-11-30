Snowstorm wreaks havoc on interstates, closes schools Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Snow that fell on the area Tuesday led to numerous crashes on both interstates 35 and 90 in the Albert Lea area.

According to the National Weather Service, Albert Lea received 3 inches of snow, while other cities in the area received similar amounts, with 2 inches reported in Clarks Grove and 1.8 inches reported in Glenville. Larger amounts were reported in the Twin Cities with about 8 inches.

Though only a few inches of snow fell on the area, slippery roads were reported and several reports of rollovers and jackknifed semis were reported, leading to temporary road closures. Look to the Tribune online for more information about the crashes as it becomes available.

The weather conditions also led to the early dismissal of several schools, including Alden-Conger, Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett and United South Central.