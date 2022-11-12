St. Casimir’s students recognize veterans Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

The students and staff of St. Casimir’s School in Wells were so honored to have several retired members of the military, as well as ladies from the local VFW Auxiliary, join them for their Veteran Appreciation Day. The students gave an enthusiastic welcome to all in attendance, and under the impressive talents of their teacher, Josh Edwards, the students led the audience through several song selections highlighting the blessings of America and the gift of living within it.

Through a presentation led by VFW member, Gary Oppedal, the students learned about the importance of the flag and why it is folded in a very distinct triangular manner when it is removed from the flag pole. The hoisting and lowering of the flag each school day morning and afternoon is an honor that will soon be returned to the fifth- and sixth-grade students using the flag the school received from the VFW and the etiquette they learned from the members. The school thanks the men and women who joined St. Casimir’s School and to those who couldn’t attend, but served the country well.