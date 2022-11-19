Standout Student: Jai Maligaya
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
Age: 17
Parents: Rob and Abby Myers
Where are you from? Philippines, but moved here in fourth grade
Which elementary school did you attend? Sibley
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Netzer because she pushes students to be the best they can be and is a great person overall
Favorite book/author? “Because of Mr. Terupt”
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments? I ran cross country for six years, in basketball and softball, NHS, Link Crew, FCA
What do you want to do after high school? I want to major in physical therapy
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be in the moment because you never know when it’s gonna end. Do everything you can!