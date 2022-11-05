Standout Student: Jaylee Waters Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Age: 17

Parents: Jessica Waters, Jeremy Waters

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Boyenga because she has helped make me who I am today and has always encouraged me to be the best I can be.

Favorite book/author: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I play tennis and softball. I am the president of the Student Council and a board member at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. I also volunteer as a confirmation teacher at my church.

What do you want to do after high school? Go to medical school to be a certified registered nurse anesthetist

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Set high goals for yourself and if you work hard you will achieve them. You are capable of doing anything you set yourself to do.