Standout Student: Jaylee Waters
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 4, 2022
Age: 17
Parents: Jessica Waters, Jeremy Waters
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne Elementary
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Boyenga because she has helped make me who I am today and has always encouraged me to be the best I can be.
Favorite book/author: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I play tennis and softball. I am the president of the Student Council and a board member at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. I also volunteer as a confirmation teacher at my church.
What do you want to do after high school? Go to medical school to be a certified registered nurse anesthetist
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Set high goals for yourself and if you work hard you will achieve them. You are capable of doing anything you set yourself to do.